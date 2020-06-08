KeyCorp Weighs in on Wolverine World Wide, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp analyst M. Degulis now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.14. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

WWW has been the subject of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.88.

Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $27.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.74 and its 200 day moving average is $26.26. Wolverine World Wide has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $34.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.72.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $439.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.81 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director William K. Gerber sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $42,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,120.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 4,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $96,028.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,632.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is 17.78%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

