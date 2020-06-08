Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) Issued By Raymond James

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) – Analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for InterRent REIT in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James analyst J. Rodrigues now expects that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. Raymond James also issued estimates for InterRent REIT’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of InterRent REIT from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th.

InterRent REIT has a 52-week low of C$7.31 and a 52-week high of C$10.19.

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$39.37 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th.

About InterRent REIT

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

