AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($2.16) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 3rd. William Blair analyst R. Sundby now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.16) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.63). William Blair also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($4.92) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($3.29) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($11.82) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.76) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AMC. Macquarie downgraded AMC Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.96.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $5.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $616.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.73. AMC Entertainment has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $12.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

