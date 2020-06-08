Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for First Majestic Silver Corp.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:FR)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for First Majestic Silver in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 3rd. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.10). B. Riley also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$12.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

TSE:FR opened at C$13.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.32. First Majestic Silver has a 52-week low of C$5.30 and a 52-week high of C$16.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$11.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.03, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.66.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$115.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$133.57 million.

In related news, Director Keith Neumeyer bought 7,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.00 per share, with a total value of C$65,745.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,594,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$32,350,509.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,867 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,772 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco, as well as 1,296 hectares of surface land; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; and Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas in Mexico.

