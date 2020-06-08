National Bank Financial Weighs in on New Look Vision Group Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:BCI)

New Look Vision Group Inc (TSE:BCI) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of New Look Vision Group in a report released on Thursday, June 4th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for New Look Vision Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

New Look Vision Group stock opened at C$25.25 on Monday. New Look Vision Group has a 52-week low of C$20.11 and a 52-week high of C$35.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$26.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.46 million and a P/E ratio of 24.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.20.

New Look Vision Group (TSE:BCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$68.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$60.80 million.

New Look Vision Group Company Profile

New Look Vision Group Inc provides eye care products and services in Canada. The company offers prescription eyewear and non-prescription eyewear; contact lenses; sunglasses, protective eyewear, and reading glasses; and accessories, such as cleaning products for eyeglasses and contact lenses. As of March 18, 2019, it operated a network of 373 stores, including 204 stores in Quebec, 47 stores in British Columbia, 37 stores in Ontario, 25 stores in New Brunswick, 22 stores in Nova Scotia, 13 stores in Newfoundland & Labrador, 7 stores in Prince Edward Island, and 2 stores in Saskatchewan primarily under the New Look Eyewear, Vogue Optical, Greiche & Scaff, and Iris banners.

