Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for South State Corp Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:SSB)

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for South State in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 4th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the bank will earn ($0.93) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.00. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for South State’s FY2020 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.52). South State had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $172.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share.

SSB has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. ValuEngine cut South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded South State from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on South State from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.25.

NASDAQ SSB opened at $60.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. South State has a twelve month low of $40.42 and a twelve month high of $88.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.89 and its 200 day moving average is $69.64.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of South State in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in South State during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in South State during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in South State by 139.6% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in South State by 43.5% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.39%.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Earnings History and Estimates for South State (NASDAQ:SSB)

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Stratasys Ltd Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of Per Share
Stratasys Ltd Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of Per Share
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for South State Corp Decreased by Analyst
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for South State Corp Decreased by Analyst
William Blair Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for SPX Corp
William Blair Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for SPX Corp
SpartanNash Co to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts
SpartanNash Co to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts
Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Raytheon Technologies Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Raytheon Technologies Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Asante Solutions Inc Issued By Capital One Financial
Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Asante Solutions Inc Issued By Capital One Financial


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report