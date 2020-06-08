Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for South State Corp Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:SSB)

South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for South State in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 4th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the bank will earn ($0.93) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.00. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for South State’s FY2020 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.52). South State had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $172.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share.

SSB has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. ValuEngine cut South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded South State from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on South State from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.25.

NASDAQ SSB opened at $60.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. South State has a twelve month low of $40.42 and a twelve month high of $88.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.89 and its 200 day moving average is $69.64.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of South State in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in South State during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in South State during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in South State by 139.6% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in South State by 43.5% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.39%.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

