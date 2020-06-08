William Blair Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC)

SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SPX in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 3rd. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.47. William Blair also issued estimates for SPX’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

SPXC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of SPX from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of SPX in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of SPX from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SPX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

SPX stock opened at $46.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.51. SPX has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $53.76.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $365.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.43 million. SPX had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 27.02%. SPX’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in SPX by 561.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 536,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,293,000 after purchasing an additional 455,355 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SPX by 4,774.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 458,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,517,000 after purchasing an additional 449,456 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SPX during the 4th quarter valued at $22,550,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in SPX by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 890,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,066,000 after purchasing an additional 330,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPX by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 536,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,275,000 after buying an additional 322,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

