SpartanNash Co to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:SPTN)

SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research increased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for SpartanNash in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 4th. Northcoast Research analyst C. Cerankosky now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.51. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for SpartanNash’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 0.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SPTN. ValuEngine lowered SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded SpartanNash from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub upgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SpartanNash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

NASDAQ SPTN opened at $21.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.36 million, a P/E ratio of 56.08 and a beta of 1.04. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPTN. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,379,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,756,000 after purchasing an additional 91,744 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in SpartanNash by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 885,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,675,000 after purchasing an additional 125,312 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 753,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after buying an additional 174,482 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 696,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,977,000 after buying an additional 59,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 581,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,274,000 after buying an additional 33,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

