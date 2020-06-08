Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) Issued By Capital One Financial

Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Asante Solutions in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.23). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Asante Solutions’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Asante Solutions from $5.50 to $7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stephens lowered shares of Asante Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Asante Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Asante Solutions from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Asante Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asante Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.73.

Shares of PUMP opened at $6.36 on Monday. Asante Solutions has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $21.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.25.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $395.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.26 million. Asante Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Asante Solutions by 633.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Asante Solutions by 29.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Asante Solutions by 101.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 29,677 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Asante Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Asante Solutions by 3.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 80,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter.

Asante Solutions Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

