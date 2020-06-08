Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:NTB)

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.57. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $129.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NTB. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $37.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.83.

NTB stock opened at $27.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.15. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $38.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 2.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTB. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

