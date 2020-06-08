William Blair Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) – William Blair lifted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Kforce in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 3rd. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Kforce’s FY2020 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Kforce had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $335.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.00 million.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Sidoti lowered shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kforce from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Kforce from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Kforce from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kforce from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $32.58 on Monday. Kforce has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $42.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.36 and a 200 day moving average of $33.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.22 million, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

In other news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 9,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $283,670.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 30,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $908,548.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Kforce in the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Kforce by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 7,032 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Kforce by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,275,000 after buying an additional 7,443 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kforce in the fourth quarter worth about $1,775,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in Kforce by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 50,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 14,005 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

