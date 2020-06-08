Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) Raised by Analyst

W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for W W Grainger in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 3rd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $3.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.98. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for W W Grainger’s Q3 2020 earnings at $4.12 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on W W Grainger from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on W W Grainger from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on W W Grainger from $194.00 to $191.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Gordon Haskett downgraded W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $313.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.27.

GWW opened at $322.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $285.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.73. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. W W Grainger has a twelve month low of $200.61 and a twelve month high of $346.60.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($0.18). W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.00% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 215.9% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 9,609 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 4.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,562,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 16.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,815,000 after acquiring an additional 6,833 shares during the period. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 5.9% during the first quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of W W Grainger during the first quarter valued at $1,375,000. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other W W Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.66, for a total value of $1,200,614.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,700,217.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $1.44 dividend. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.31%.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

