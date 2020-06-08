Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research increased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Fastenal in a research note issued on Thursday, June 4th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now anticipates that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.30. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Fastenal’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 14.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.30.

Fastenal stock opened at $42.66 on Monday. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $42.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.98. The company has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 27th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.46%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $1,588,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,043.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael John Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,733 shares of company stock worth $3,997,099. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Fastenal by 265.3% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 3,046.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

