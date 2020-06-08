Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Issued By Piper Sandler

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the energy exploration company will earn ($0.32) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.65) EPS.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on EOG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EOG Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Edward Jones lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.61.

NYSE EOG opened at $59.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.18. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $95.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.11). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 20,652 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 6,903 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.