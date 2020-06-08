Dunkin Brands Group Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) – Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note issued on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.45. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dunkin Brands Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $323.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.49 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 17.59%. Dunkin Brands Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

DNKN opened at $68.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.88. Dunkin Brands Group has a 52-week low of $38.51 and a 52-week high of $84.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.78 and its 200-day moving average is $68.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 413,407 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,229,000 after acquiring an additional 64,829 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC grew its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 19,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 17.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,730 shares in the company, valued at $840,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

