Winnebago Industries, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.53) Per Share (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Winnebago Industries in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 4th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Swartz now expects that the construction company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.32). SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.00 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS.

WGO has been the topic of several other research reports. Sidoti lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.14.

NYSE WGO opened at $65.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.52. Winnebago Industries has a 1 year low of $16.94 and a 1 year high of $65.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.79%.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Braun purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $55,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $494,798.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Happe purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.53 per share, with a total value of $112,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 6,370 shares of company stock valued at $209,349. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,477,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,254,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 987,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,473,000 after purchasing an additional 61,605 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 452,383 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,579,000 after purchasing an additional 32,665 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 380.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 432,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,896,000 after purchasing an additional 342,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $22,085,000. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.