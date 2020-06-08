Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Cut by Analyst

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Comerica in a research note issued on Thursday, June 4th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.78. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Comerica from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on Comerica from $66.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra cut Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.76.

Shares of CMA opened at $45.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Comerica has a 52-week low of $24.28 and a 52-week high of $74.11.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($1.41). Comerica had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Comerica by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,464,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,312,000 after purchasing an additional 641,377 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Comerica by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,313,000 after acquiring an additional 81,828 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Comerica by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,279,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,600 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Comerica by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,133,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,022,000 after acquiring an additional 750,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Comerica by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,682,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,723,000 after acquiring an additional 216,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.83%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

