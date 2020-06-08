Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Decreased by B. Riley

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 3rd. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.07). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.75 price target on the stock.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $86.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.45 million. First Majestic Silver had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 20.87%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group began coverage on First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a $2.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on First Majestic Silver from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Cormark lowered First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.81.

AG stock opened at $9.72 on Monday. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,280 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 33,648 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 2,903.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth $1,500,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 351,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. 27.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

