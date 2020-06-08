Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Reduced by B. Riley

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Cinemark in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 4th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.13) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.10). B. Riley also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.07) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CNK. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Macquarie upgraded Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Cinemark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.92.

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $17.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.79. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $41.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $543.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.51 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 8.81%. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 1,139.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 2,537.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 26.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lee Roy Mitchell acquired 106,001 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.28 per share, with a total value of $877,688.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,708,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,263,978.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $57,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,045 shares in the company, valued at $239,913. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

