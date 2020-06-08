Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Reduced by Analyst

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) – Northcoast Research reduced their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Viad in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 3rd. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.96. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Viad’s FY2020 earnings at ($1.40) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VVI. Sidoti cut their price target on shares of Viad from $71.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viad from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th.

Shares of VVI stock opened at $23.59 on Monday. Viad has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $72.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.48 and a 200-day moving average of $45.16.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.16. Viad had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $306.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.20 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VVI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Viad by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Viad in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Viad by 915.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Viad by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Viad by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Viad

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

