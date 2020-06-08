Wedbush Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brunswick in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 4th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.53. Wedbush also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.92 EPS.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 26.21%. The business had revenue of $965.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BC. TheStreet raised shares of Brunswick from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.27.

Shares of BC stock opened at $61.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.45. Brunswick has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $67.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.24 and a beta of 2.10.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 174,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 32,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

Featured Article: What does a hold rating mean?

Earnings History and Estimates for Brunswick (NYSE:BC)

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Stratasys Ltd Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of Per Share
Stratasys Ltd Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of Per Share
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for South State Corp Decreased by Analyst
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for South State Corp Decreased by Analyst
William Blair Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for SPX Corp
William Blair Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for SPX Corp
SpartanNash Co to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts
SpartanNash Co to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts
Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Raytheon Technologies Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Raytheon Technologies Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Asante Solutions Inc Issued By Capital One Financial
Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Asante Solutions Inc Issued By Capital One Financial


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report