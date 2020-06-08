Wedbush Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brunswick in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 4th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.53. Wedbush also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.92 EPS.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 26.21%. The business had revenue of $965.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BC. TheStreet raised shares of Brunswick from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.27.

Shares of BC stock opened at $61.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.45. Brunswick has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $67.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.24 and a beta of 2.10.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 174,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 32,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

