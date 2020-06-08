Brokers Issue Forecasts for Allegion PLC’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ALLE)

Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Allegion in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 3rd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Allegion’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.15. Allegion had a return on equity of 69.68% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $674.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALLE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on Allegion from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays lowered Allegion from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Allegion from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Allegion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $115.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.29 and its 200 day moving average is $112.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.19. Allegion has a 1 year low of $77.37 and a 1 year high of $139.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth about $106,300,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Allegion by 1,261.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 781,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,957,000 after purchasing an additional 724,275 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Allegion by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,389,970 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $173,106,000 after purchasing an additional 485,514 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Allegion by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,159,671 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $891,665,000 after purchasing an additional 378,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Allegion by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,983,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $247,004,000 after purchasing an additional 376,117 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.18%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

