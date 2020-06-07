Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $580,000 Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 787,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,356,000 after purchasing an additional 24,276 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,564,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,257,000 after purchasing an additional 217,000 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,130,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,328,000 after buying an additional 134,735 shares during the period. 67.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.83.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $53.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.58. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.75 and a 52 week high of $63.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $32,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,133,554.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

