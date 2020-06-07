Moors & Cabot Inc. Decreases Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 48.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,082 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,344 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 204,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 41,554 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,105,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,445,000 after acquiring an additional 24,201 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HPE opened at $11.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $17.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of -222.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.62 and its 200 day moving average is $12.77.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

HPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group reduced their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.84.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

