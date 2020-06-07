Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Mongodb were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Mongodb by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,949,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,685,000 after purchasing an additional 172,170 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Mongodb by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,092,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,364,000 after purchasing an additional 135,083 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Mongodb by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,542,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,998,000 after purchasing an additional 276,860 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mongodb by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,396,000 after purchasing an additional 32,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Mongodb by 11.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 708,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,679,000 after purchasing an additional 75,381 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mongodb alerts:

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.39, for a total value of $47,554.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,783.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $5,405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,079,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,667 shares of company stock valued at $14,513,027. 16.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDB stock opened at $197.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.94. Mongodb Inc has a 12-month low of $93.81 and a 12-month high of $243.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of -57.22 and a beta of 0.77.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 79.53% and a negative net margin of 42.42%. The firm had revenue of $130.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mongodb Inc will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDB. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Mongodb in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Mongodb from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Mongodb from $130.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Mongodb from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.14.

Mongodb Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB).

Receive News & Ratings for Mongodb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mongodb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.