Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 2,976 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,381 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,976 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,031 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 65,529 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 1,794 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $45.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.99 and its 200 day moving average is $50.08. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $35.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.24 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 21.26%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.55%.

WBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

