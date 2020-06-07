Vident Investment Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALXN. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 253.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ ALXN opened at $115.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.74. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.67 and a 52 week high of $134.84.
In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 265,298 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.76 per share, for a total transaction of $20,894,870.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.35.
Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.
Read More: What is Blockchain?
Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.