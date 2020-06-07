Vident Investment Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALXN. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 253.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ALXN opened at $115.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.74. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.67 and a 52 week high of $134.84.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 44.83% and a return on equity of 21.96%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 265,298 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.76 per share, for a total transaction of $20,894,870.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.35.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

