Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,695 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in eBay by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,865 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 19,948 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC grew its stake in eBay by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 10,302 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in eBay by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,923 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 8,714 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in eBay by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,251,890 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $37,632,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 46.6% during the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $2,413,427.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,618.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $999,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,070,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EBAY. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of eBay from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.73.

EBAY stock opened at $48.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.45 and its 200 day moving average is $36.47. eBay Inc has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $51.88.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. eBay had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 63.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

