Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 3,158 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in OGE Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in OGE Energy by 71.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OGE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI raised OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.71.

OGE Energy stock opened at $33.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.76. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $46.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.10.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($2.66). The business had revenue of $431.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.27 million. OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.3875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

In other news, VP Andrea M. Dennis bought 1,010 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.51 per share, for a total transaction of $31,825.10. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,062.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

