Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Cut to Market Perform at Northland Securities

Northland Securities lowered shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Northland Securities currently has $54.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CIEN. B. Riley downgraded shares of Ciena from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ciena presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.91.

Ciena stock opened at $54.29 on Thursday. Ciena has a fifty-two week low of $30.58 and a fifty-two week high of $57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.42 million. Ciena had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ciena will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ciena news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $164,985.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,731 shares of company stock worth $1,390,404. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 650,810 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,786,000 after buying an additional 324,050 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Ciena by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 103,688 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after buying an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,783,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $150,619,000 after purchasing an additional 96,321 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

