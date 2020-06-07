Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 65,639 Shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 949.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,549 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,639 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $14,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the first quarter worth approximately $610,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Paycom Software by 42.2% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. grew its position in Paycom Software by 1.2% in the first quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 11,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Paycom Software by 53.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in Paycom Software by 8.7% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 254,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,494,000 after acquiring an additional 20,360 shares in the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $314.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.18.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $329.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.15, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.56. Paycom Software Inc has a one year low of $163.42 and a one year high of $342.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $257.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.93 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.06, for a total value of $309,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.27, for a total transaction of $3,042,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 440,342 shares of company stock worth $118,264,284 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

