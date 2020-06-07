Vident Investment Advisory LLC Invests $639,000 in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,618,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 584,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,267,000 after buying an additional 263,139 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 284.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 245,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,886,000 after buying an additional 181,663 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 585,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,483,000 after buying an additional 107,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 177,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,487,000 after buying an additional 96,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $196.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $255.37. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.13 and a beta of 1.18.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $1.07. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $694.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.75.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

