Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 80,790 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.38% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $18,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HE. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 54.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 755,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.94 per share, for a total transaction of $31,689,864.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $197,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HE opened at $39.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.86. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $55.15.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $677.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.36 million. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 9.19%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.33%.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

