Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 30.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,943 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,639,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth approximately $66,266,000. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth approximately $15,393,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,939,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,159,000 after acquiring an additional 620,431 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,566,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,456,000 after acquiring an additional 580,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.09.

NYSE IRM opened at $29.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Iron Mountain Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.69.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 107.86%.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 7,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $165,459.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at $596,655.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

