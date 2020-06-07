Vident Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,445,000. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MMC opened at $111.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $56.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.33 and a 52 week high of $119.88.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 30.94%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.06%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MMC shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $117.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Cfra upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

