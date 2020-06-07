Vident Investment Advisory LLC Invests $611,000 in Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,624 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CQP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 78.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,034,732 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,948,000 after acquiring an additional 454,880 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 7.9% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,256,256 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $141,971,000 after acquiring an additional 384,638 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,952,377 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $117,527,000 after purchasing an additional 155,130 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Principals LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,127,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,509,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.

In related news, major shareholder Gso Holdings I. Llc purchased 236,157 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.33 per share, with a total value of $4,801,071.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Cqp Common Holdco L. Blackstone purchased 610,409 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $16,017,132.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,665,085 shares of company stock worth $41,383,583.

NYSEAMERICAN:CQP opened at $39.28 on Friday. Cheniere Energy Partners LP has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $49.30.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

