Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stake Raised by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,753,000 after purchasing an additional 9,323 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 490,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,168,000 after purchasing an additional 250,950 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,544,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 51.5% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 19,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $69.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.62. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.70 and a 12-month high of $75.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CAO Jesse Yang acquired 500 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.00 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $36,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $8,769,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 483,452 shares of company stock valued at $32,274,300 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATVI. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.47.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.