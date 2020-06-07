Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Boosted by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,019 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.9% of Alerus Financial NA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Drexel Morgan & Co. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,302,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 87.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,483.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,238.46 billion, a PE ratio of 118.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,397.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,021.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,525.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 1st. Rowe increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,725.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,543.24.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

