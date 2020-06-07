Rational Advisors LLC Has $3.25 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 69.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.4% of Rational Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $2,483.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,397.75 and a 200 day moving average of $2,021.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,238.46 billion, a PE ratio of 118.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,525.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,725.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,543.24.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

