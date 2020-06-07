Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 2,640 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 45.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 662.4% in the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 48,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 42,533 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 9,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $116.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.32.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 5,424 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $457,731.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,779,470.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,260 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $357,456.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,514 shares in the company, valued at $4,406,449.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,421 shares of company stock worth $1,123,093. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

YUM opened at $96.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.87. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.95 and a 1 year high of $119.72. The firm has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.95.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 52.96%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

