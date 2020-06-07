16,672 Shares in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Acquired by Sontag Advisory LLC

Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 16,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 66,454,798 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $902,456,000 after purchasing an additional 10,168,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,076,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $306,221,000 after buying an additional 9,210,804 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $116,241,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,581,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $159,833,000 after buying an additional 5,027,576 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 312.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,369,090 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,492,000 after buying an additional 4,825,261 shares during the period. 81.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRO opened at $7.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 3.36. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.77.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman purchased 56,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.58 per share, with a total value of $202,628.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,108,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,968,895.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick Wagner acquired 15,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.31 per share, with a total value of $49,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 223,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,169.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 99,100 shares of company stock worth $362,278. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRO. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. R. F. Lafferty decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.05.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

