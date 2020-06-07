Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 296 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,007 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 200.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 52.5% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

In related news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 89,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.58, for a total value of $20,000,348.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $861,230.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 258,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $49,998,763.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $744,784.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 657,427 shares of company stock worth $124,997,129. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $256.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $249.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.58.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $319.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $247.50 and its 200-day moving average is $228.50. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 1-year low of $128.85 and a 1-year high of $324.70.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.