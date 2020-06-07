Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.27 Million Stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.20% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 174.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000.

NYSEARCA:JKD opened at $181.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.40. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $122.90 and a 1-year high of $194.19.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

