Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 200 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $751,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in ServiceNow by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock opened at $390.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $352.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.72. ServiceNow Inc has a fifty-two week low of $213.99 and a fifty-two week high of $396.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $74.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 448.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.35.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $307.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $309.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $310.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.07.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 16,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.09, for a total transaction of $5,809,372.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,062,706.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.09, for a total value of $689,672.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,113.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 345,600 shares of company stock worth $115,907,711. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

