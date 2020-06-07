Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 4,094 Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,094 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,277 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 17,739 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 2,065 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $189.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $182.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.59.

NSC stock opened at $194.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a twelve month low of $112.62 and a twelve month high of $219.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.32 and a 200-day moving average of $180.95.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 21.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 10,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.96, for a total value of $1,844,236.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,844 shares in the company, valued at $5,826,178.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 1,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.65, for a total value of $306,891.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,926,776.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

