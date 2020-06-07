Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,503 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 200.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 52.5% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

NASDAQ LULU opened at $319.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 52 week low of $128.85 and a 52 week high of $324.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.50. The company has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LULU. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BTIG Research began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $261.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $273.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.58.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 135,836 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.86, for a total transaction of $30,000,738.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,752.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 258,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $49,998,763.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,784.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 657,427 shares of company stock valued at $124,997,129 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.