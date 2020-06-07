Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 1,273 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in National Retail Properties by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 161.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

NNN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley dropped their price target on National Retail Properties from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded National Retail Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on National Retail Properties from $62.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $58.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Retail Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

Shares of NNN opened at $37.85 on Friday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.04 and a 52-week high of $59.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.65.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 40.44% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.64%.

In other National Retail Properties news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 16,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $786,953.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 483,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,645,016.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Eugene Bayer sold 11,835 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $508,905.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,026,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

