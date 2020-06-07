Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 380,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 70,964 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Amarin were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMRN. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Partner Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,924,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 44.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMRN opened at $6.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.23 and its 200-day moving average is $14.77. Amarin Co. plc has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $26.12.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Amarin had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $155.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Amarin’s revenue was up 111.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMRN has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Amarin from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.21.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

