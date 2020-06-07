Independence Advisors LLC Sells 115 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Independence Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,003 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.0% of Independence Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Independence Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 5,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $331.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1,436.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $302.18 and its 200 day moving average is $289.46. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.15 and a twelve month high of $331.75.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Securities increased their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.14.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

