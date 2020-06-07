Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Has $2.24 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 112.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.9% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,311,057,000 after purchasing an additional 789,746 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,005,385,000 after acquiring an additional 71,513 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Apple by 5.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,839,686 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,045,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Nomura Securities upped their price target on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $345.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Apple from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.14.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $331.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.46. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.15 and a 1-year high of $331.75. The firm has a market cap of $1,436.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.